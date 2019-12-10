Rohingya activist fears attack by Aung San Suu Kyi supporters

A leading UK Rohingya activist fears he and his family could be attacked by ardent supporters of the Mayanmar (Burma) government as the genocide trial against the regime begins in The Hague.

A leading UK Rohingya activist fears he and his family could be attacked by ardent supporters of the Mayanmar (Burma) government as the genocide trial against the regime begins in The Hague.

Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK, said he had warned the police he could be targeted after learning some members of the community in Britain have been asking around for his home address.

He said a frenzy of nationalistic support for Aung San Suu Kyi, his country's civilian leader, in response to the military's ethnic cleansing campaign in Rakhine state in 2017 had fostered a toxic atmosphere.

"Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi see any criticism of the government as unacceptable, even to the point where some will use threats and violence," he said. Mr Tun also fears his two young children could be kidnapped.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In