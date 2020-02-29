It was the type of reception more often received by rock stars than environmental activists.

But when Greta Thunberg took to the stage in the middle of Bristol yesterday morning, a crowd of climate change protesters, estimated to be 30,000 strong, roared their excitement at witnessing the unlikely global teenage icon in the flesh.

It was the 10th "strike" organised by Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate, part of an international movement which has seen large numbers of children skip school to call on world leaders to do more to tackle the climate emergency.

But this one was special. Organised in just a week following news that the 17-year-old Swedish eco-activist would be visiting, it was an opportunity for those attending not only to highlight green issues, but also to catch a glimpse of their heroine, the girl who inspired a mass youth movement by skipping school on Fridays to protest in front of the Swedish parliament.

"She's an eco rock star," said Rosie Marcus (21), a student at the University of Bristol who attended the rally in the city's College Green and the subsequent march through the city led by Greta.

Another student, Freya Scott-Turner (20), went one better: "She's like Gandhi. She's so cool. I love her."

As the rain poured down, transforming parts of the ground into a mudbath and lending the event a soggy festival vibe, chants of "Greta! Greta!" filled the air. Thousands of mobile phones were raised above heads, like a salute, to honour the moment.

The girl herself cut a diminutive figure as, at 11.45am, she rose to the platform to speak. But there was nothing small about her address to the drenched crowds gathered below. "This is an emergency," she announced.

"People are already suffering and dying as a consequence of climate and environmental emergency. But still it will get worse and still this emergency has been completely ignored by the politicians, media and those in power."

The message was stern, uncompromising, brutal. But necessary, according to those who listened, rapt, as she attacked the adults who are failing to do enough to save the planet from catastrophic warming.

"I will not stand aside and watch," she went on. "I will not be silenced while the world is on fire. Will you?"

"No!" roared the crowd.

"Politicians are behaving like children, so it falls to us to be the adults in the room," she said.

While a sizeable proportion of the crowd were indeed the "youth" advertised in the event's name, the age of those who travelled from all over Bristol and beyond ranged from newborn babies to the elderly.

Parents brought their young children; teenagers holding signs saying "I should be in school" brought themselves; and older adults turned out in their droves, too.

Greta's speech lasted for only five minutes. But it was bold and to the point.

"We will not be silenced, because we are change, and change is coming whether you like it or not," she finished.

The crowd liked it very much. Yet, surrounding her was evidence of the genuine fear so many young people share.

"You'll die of old age. I'll die of climate change," read one especially poignant placard. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

