Roald Dahl publisher announces it will keep classic books in print

Close

Ellie Iorizzo

Puffin UK has announced the release of the Roald Dahl Classic Collection “to keep the author’s classic texts in print”, following criticism of recent editing of his work to remove potentially offensive language.

Classic books from the much-loved but controversial children’s author have been rewritten to cater for the sensitivities of modern audiences.

