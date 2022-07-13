Rishi Sunak wins first round of Tory leadership race as Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi eliminated

Rishi Sunak at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak has won the most votes in the first round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

Meanwhile former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt and current Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have been eliminated from the Tory leadership race after the first round of voting. They each failed to get the 30 votes required to make it to the next stage.

Mr Zahawi, who was appointed to the role by Mr Johnson last week following the resignation of Mr Sunak, received 25 votes.

The frontrunners in the race, Mr Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and trade minister Penny Mordaunt, coasted through in their bid to be the next prime minister.

Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman, and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also progressed to the final six candidates.

Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative 1922 committee overseeing the contest, read out the results in a crowded Committee Room 14 in the House of Commons.

The results come as Downing Street denied running an anti-Sunak smear campaign as Mr Johnson’s allies singled out the former chancellor for criticism in an increasingly bitter leadership contest.

The caretaker prime minister’s press secretary insisted on Wednesday that Mr Johnson is “staying neutral” despite his remaining loyalists throwing their support behind Ms Truss.

Mr Sunak, who currently commands the most public declaration of support from Tory MPs, faced claims from the Foreign Secretary’s supporters of implementing “economically damaging” policies.

They have also attacked his campaign with claims it has engaged in “dirty tricks” to manipulate the Tory leadership race that will select the next prime minister.

Asked if No 10 is involved in a “stop Sunak” operation ahead of the first round of voting closing on Wednesday, Mr Johnson’s press secretary said: “No.”

She declined to say whether Downing Street remains supportive of the former chancellor, whose resignation helped end Mr Johnson’s grip on No 10.

The press secretary said she did not know whether Mr Johnson discussed backing Ms Truss with Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg before they made their public declaration in Downing Street.

“He’s staying neutral in this contest,” the spokeswoman said.

Mr Rees-Mogg, the Brexit opportunities minister, and Ms Dorries, the Culture Secretary, came out in support of Ms Truss moments after leaving a Cabinet meeting with Mr Johnson.

On Wednesday, Mr Rees-Mogg went on to argue that the Foreign Secretary is “fiscally on the right side of the argument”, unlike Mr Sunak.

He told Sky News that Ms Truss “opposed the endless tax rises of the former chancellor, which I think have been economically damaging, I also was opposed to (them) in Cabinet”.

He added: “I think that’s important, that you have somebody who’s fiscally on the right side of the argument, who doesn’t believe that higher taxation is the right answer to every question.”

He also said Ms Truss – who voted Remain in the 2016 European Union referendum – is more willing to take advantage of Brexit than Leave-voting Mr Sunak.

Mr Rees-Mogg claimed she is more “supportive about getting rid of the supremacy of EU law, and having a sunset on EU law” than Mr Sunak’s Treasury.

“I think you have to judge people by what they do currently,” he said.



