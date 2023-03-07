Rishi Sunak urged to step in and block Boris Johnson’s attempt to have father knighted

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to block a knighthood for Stanley Johnson as part of Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

The former UK prime minister, who was forced out last September following a series of scandals, is believed to have included his father among up to 100 names put forward for honours.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said it would be “outrageous” if the knighthood goes ahead. Mr Starmer told LBC Radio: “The idea of an ex-prime minister bestowing honours on his dad – for services to what?

“You only need to say it to realise just how ridiculous it is. It’s classic of a man like Johnson”

Last night, Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrat chief whip, demanded Mr Sunak step in to prevent the honour going ahead. She condemned it as “a mockery”.

She said: “The Conservative party is rewarding Boris Johnson’s failure, lies and corruption. If future honours lists are to have any shred of credibility, Sunak must step in and veto this list.

“This nepotism from the former prime minister isn’t new. He successfully secured a position in the House of Lords for his brother and now he’s trying to get similar VIP treatment for his father.”

A YouGov poll yesterday found just 4pc of the public believe Stanley Johnson should be knighted, with 52pc against. The rest did not know.

The former prime minister’s sister, Rachel Johnson, said that the award was speculation, and pointed out that Mr Sunak would have to sign off the list.

She told The News Agents podcast: “I don’t expect there’s going to be a national outpouring of joy if my father is going to be ‘arise Sir Stanley’.

“If my brother hadn’t been prime minister, I think my father could have been in line for some sort of recognition in his own right. He’s done much more for the Tory party and the environment than dozens of people who have been given gongs.”

Downing Street said Mr Sunak had no plans to change the honours system. His official spokesman told reporters: “There are long-standing rules that guard the honours process. There’s no plans to change those that I’m aware of. It is a matter of fact that outgoing prime ministers are able to nominate people in this way.”

Cabinet minister Michelle Donelan said there are “bigger fish to fry” as she played down the row. The Science Secretary told LBC: “Obviously, it’s the ex-prime minister’s prerogative to be able to make those types of appointments, but we’ll see if this story is true or not.”

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said: “We don’t comment on honours.”

Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, also declined to comment.