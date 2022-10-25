Rishi Sunak tells Tories they must ‘unite or die’ as he becomes UK prime minister

Rishi Sunak waves after winning the vote to be the new Tory leader yesterday. Photo: PA

Rishi Sunak told the Conservative Party it must “unite or die” ahead of his appointment as British prime minister today.

The former UK chancellor vowed to bring “stability and unity” to the country in a brief public address after winning the contest to replace Liz Truss.

Mr Sunak was announced as the new Tory leader after he was the only candidate to secure the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs, with Penny Mordaunt dropping out at the last minute.

The 42-year-old will become the UK’s first British-Asian prime minister and the youngest for more than 200 years.

Last night Mr Sunak and his inner circle of advisers were drawing up his Cabinet as allies suggested he wanted representatives from all of the party’s warring factions.

Michael Gove, the former communities secretary who retired from the front bench this summer, is tipped by some of Mr Sunak’s allies for a return to the top table.

Other former ministers such as Dominic Raab, Liam Fox, Grant Shapps and Steve Barclay, are also in the running for Cabinet posts as a premium is placed on experience.

Jeremy Hunt, the current chancellor, is widely expected to be kept in the Treasury, in part given the need for economic stability. “That is virtually certain,” one close ally of Mr Sunak said.

Mr Sunak told the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers that he wanted a government of “all the talents”.

Four MPs said that Mr Sunak told the 1922 that the party must “unite or die” – a comment that speaks to four months of open Tory civil war and the vast polling slump.

Mr Sunak said: “Colleagues, we have got an economic crisis and a political crisis. The public will hold us accountable for it – unless we fix it now.

“And we can. We’ve got time before the next election. We’ve got the talent, the energy and the ideas. But we get one shot, no second chances. This is an existential moment.”

He added later: “[We must] unite around a clear economic plan and a vision of a better Britain. Unite all the talents of our party in a broad and inclusive government.

“Move forward with experienced disciplined focused leadership [and deliver] stable competent government.”

Liz Truss will leave Downing Street this morning, confirming her status as the shortest-serving British prime minister after a tumultuous seven weeks in office.

She will chair Cabinet for a final time before giving a Downing Street speech at around 10.15am and then heading to Buckingham Palace to speak to King Charles.

Mr Sunak will then see the king before delivering his own speech outside No 10.

It will cap a remarkable rise for the MP who was first elected in 2015.

He had been devastated at his defeat to Ms Truss in early September, according to allies, but now can implement his policy agenda after entering No 10 in late October.

Senior Irish officials were said the be pleased at Mr Sunak’s appointment. Most of the satisfaction stemmed from the earlier sheer relief of Boris Johnson falling on his sword.

His possible return had been bewildering at best to key figures in the Departments of the Taoiseach and Foreign Affairs.

In particular, there was a low expectation that Mr Johnson would adhere to any agreed new approach on the Northern Ireland Protocol – and a worry that he would want it permanently unfixed, as a stick with which to beat the European Union.

“Rishi seems more pragmatic, and he has demonstrated so far that he is a man of principle,” said a senior source on condition of anonymity. “At the same time, while we have embassy assessments and so on, he is very much an unknown quantity.”

However, Tory Brexiteers yesterday said that Mr Sunak had promised behind closed doors to use the Parliament Act if needed to drive through legal changes on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

That means the new prime minister is willing to override legal edits from the House of Lords in pursuit of unilateral changes to a Brexit deal struck with Brussels on Northern Ireland trade.

Meanwhile, some of Mr Johnson’s most prominent backers said the Conservative Party has become “ungovernable” and an early general election is now inevitable. The calls give political ammunition to the Labour Party, which says that it is time to hold an election after a second new prime minister in two months

There is no constitutional reason to hold an election, with the decision on whether to schedule an early vote in the Tories’ hands given they have a House of Commons majority.

The next general election does not need to take place until January 2025.

However, the Tory calls echo Labour’s demand and could help the Opposition in what is already emerging as a public campaign to build pressure for an election.

