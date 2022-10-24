Rishi Sunak is now firm favourite for Tory job after Boris Johnson exits race

Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign office in Westminster after he formally declared for the leadership race. Photo: Hollie Adams

Rishi Sunak is set to become British prime minister after Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to be the next Conservative Party leader.

In a 300-word statement issued last night, Mr Johnson said he had concluded that even if he won the contest, he did not have enough support among Tory MPs to govern.

Mr Johnson said: “I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds. I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.”

The decision to withdraw from the race reversed indications from his campaign all of yesterday that he was determined to stand, in what would have been a remarkable comeback.

However, he made clear in his statement he has not given up on another tilt at

No 10 in the future, insisting he remains the Tory best placed to win the next election.

The announcement means that Mr Sunak, the former chancellor who missed out on the leadership last summer in defeat to Liz Truss, will in all likelihood become prime minister.

He had stormed ahead of his rivals, Mr Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, the House of Commons Leader, in public endorsements yesterday, including with big-name Tories. Ms Mordaunt’s team last night declared she would fight on, giving her less than 24 hours to prove she has the backing of 100 Tory MPs.

“It’s looking good,” a Mordaunt campaign source claimed.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt endorsed Mr Sunak in a piece written for today’s Daily Telegraph, comparing him to Winston Churchill in his willingness to speak the “truth”.

Mr Johnson may have been aware of the decision – the pair spoke yesterday. The Johnson camp had indicated that they would have tried to keep Mr Hunt in the treasury if they won.

A string of leading Brexiteers had also come out for Mr Sunak yesterday, including Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, and Steve Baker, the former Brexit minister.

Mr Sunak’s victory is not yet guaranteed. Ms Mordaunt, the only other candidate still declared in the race, has until 2pm today to secure the 100 Tory MPs nominations needed. Much depends on whether she can hoover up Mr Johnson’s backers, a task that could be tricky given she is on the moderate wing of the party, unlike some of them.

At the time the news broke, Mr Sunak had been publicly endorsed by 132 Tory MPs, followed by Mr Johnson on 58 and Ms Mordaunt on 25.

In his statement, which dropped around 9pm last night, Mr Johnson insisted that he had secured the private backing of 102 MPs, though he did not publish the names. That would have meant he would have made it onto the ballot and all Tory members would have voted this week to decide which candidate would have won.

Mr Johnson wrote: “In the last few days I have been overwhelmed by the number of people who suggested that I should once again contest the Conservative Party leadership, both among the public and among friends and colleagues in parliament.

“I have been attracted because I led our party into a massive election victory less than three years ago – and I believe I am therefore uniquely placed to avert a general election now. A general election would be a further disastrous distraction just when the government must focus on the economic pressures faced by families across the country.

“I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 – and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow. There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with party members – and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday.

“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.

“Though I have reached out to both Rishi and Penny – because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest – we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this.”

The line about holding talks refers to conversations he had with Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt over the weekend. For 60 minutes on Saturday, Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson talked face-to-face, in a meeting requested by the former prime minister.

Mr Johnson also discussed the race with Ms Mordaunt. But she had rejected Mr Johnson’s attempt to convince her to drop out and endorse him, instead suggesting that he should quit the contest.

Mr Johnson’s statement also makes clear that he still harbours hopes of a comeback.

“I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024,” he wrote at one point.

That claim – that he is the Tory best placed to win the next election – is likely to be repeated by his backers throughout the next 18 months.

The next prime minister will inherit opinion polls that show the Conservatives trailing Labour by more than 30 percentage points and an economy gripped by crises.

The next 12 months are likely to feature public spending cuts and possibly tax rises as the next Tory leader tries to mend some of the economic damage from LIz Truss’s premiership.

