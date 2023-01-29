| 5.4°C Dublin

Rishi Sunak fires Nadhim Zahawi over ‘breach of ministerial code’ around tax declarations

Nadhim Zahawi leaves the Conservative Party head office in Westminster, London. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Expand

Nadhim Zahawi leaves the Conservative Party head office in Westminster, London. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Eoghan Moloney and PA

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair from government on Sunday after an independent investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.

"Following the completion of the Independent Adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code," Sunak said in a letter to Zahawi.

