| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Rishi Sunak faces probe by sleaze watchdog over wife’s shares in childcare agency

Agency ‘was boosted by budget changes’

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Pool via Reuters/File Photo Expand

Close

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Sam Blewett

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is under investigation after facing allegations of a possible failure to declare the shares his wife holds in a childcare agency that was boosted by the budget.

Parliament’s standards watchdog opened the inquiry into Mr Sunak under rules demanding MPs are “open and frank” when declaring their interests.

Related topics

More On Rishi Sunak

Most Watched

Privacy