| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Rishi Sunak distances himself from MP’s remarks supporting death penalty

British prime minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: PA Expand

Close

British prime minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: PA

British prime minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: PA

British prime minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: PA

Sophie Wingate

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has distanced himself from the MP he appointed deputy Conservative Party chairman after Lee Anderson backed the return of the death penalty.

Mr Sunak said “that’s not my view, that’s not the government’s view” when questioned about reinstating capital punishment.

Related topics

More On Rishi Sunak

Most Watched

Privacy