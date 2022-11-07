Rishi Sunak aware of ‘bullying and intimidation’ by Gavin Williamson before appointing him to cabinet

Rishi Sunak was urged not to give Gavin Williamson a job in his Cabinet until he had looked into the complaint about his alleged “bullying and intimidation”, The Daily Telegraph has reported.

The Prime Minister was warned about the complaint by Jake Berry, the then Conservative party chair, the day before he carried out the reshuffle.

This week it emerged that Mr Williamson faces an investigation into his behaviour towards Wendy Morton, the former chief whip, after sending her a series of expletive-laden messages expressing his anger at not having been invited to the Queen’s funeral.

Yesterday, it was claimed that Mr Sunak had not seen the series of “threatening” messages Mr Williamson sent to Ms Morton before appointing him to the Cabinet, and that the first he saw of them was over the weekend when they were published by The Sunday Times.

But according to The Daily Telegraph, Mr Sunak was not only told about the formal complaint by the then party chair Mr Berry the day before the reshuffle, but was also urged to look into it fully before appointing Mr Williamson to his Cabinet.

“The PM was told about it and advised that he should not appoint Williamson without checking the complaint,” a source familiar with the discussion said. “The formal complaint came in later that day. Williamson was appointed the following day. He may not have seen [the messages] but the fact that he chose not to is on him.”

The source said that the Prime Minister’s chief of staff was also told about the complaint the day before the reshuffle and was urged to look into it before giving Mr Williamson a job in the Cabinet.

Mr Sunak ultimately decided to appoint Mr Williamson, one of his close allies who helped rally MPs during his leadership campaign, as a Minister of State without Portfolio.

Ms Morton is understood to have submitted a formal complaint to Conservative campaign headquarters (CCHQ) on October 24, the day before the Cabinet reshuffle. Two days later she submitted supporting evidence - the series of text messages from Mr Williamson - at their request. She later flagged the complaint with the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team (PET).

A source close to Mr Sunak said: “The PM was made aware of a disagreement between Gavin and the former chief whip, but did not know anything about the content of text messages. The first he knew of them was when they were revealed via the media.”

A transcript of the messages revealed Mr Williamson had told Liz Truss’s chief whip “you f--- us all over” during a row over the guest list for the royal funeral, adding: “There is a price for everything.”

Yesterday, Downing Street said the Prime Minister continues to back Mr Williamson, while fellow cabinet minister Oliver Dowden downplayed the row.

Asked if Mr Williamson’s messages were “threatening”, Mr Dowden told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he should “not have used that sort of language” but he was “expressing his frustration”.

He went on to defend Mr Williamson, saying the messages were “sent in the heat of the moment” at a “difficult time for the party”.

Tory MPs reacted angrily with former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries hitting out at Mr Dowden’s “casual defence” of Mr Williamson’s behaviour. She said his conduct was “just wrong and totally indefensible”.

Another former cabinet minister said: “Parliament has for too long let too many people get away with acting in a way you never would in any other workplace. “If you are a big name in politics or you have a big following, no one likes to call you out, so people get away with stuff. Wendy is not unique - she is not the only person out there who has had a bad experience.”

A senior backbench MP claimed that colleagues have been complaining about Mr Williamson’s conduct for “some time”, adding: “I can honestly say that there are a whole bunch of people in Government who just wonder what the hell was Sunak doing putting him in? It just shows bad judgment.

“Putting him in the Cabinet Office is a disaster. This is the man who couldn’t run education, who leaked national security secrets in defence - he has screwed up almost every department he has ever been in.” They disclosed nicknames for Mr Williamson among Tory backbenchers include “Mr Bean” and “Frank Spencer”, on the basis that he is a “rather pathetic individual who gets everything wrong”.

Mr Williamson said: “I, of course, regret getting frustrated about the way colleagues and I felt we were being treated. I am happy to speak with Wendy and I hope to work positively with her in the future as I have in the past.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

