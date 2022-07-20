Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate on Sunday.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will fight it out to become the next Prime Minister of the UK after the elimination of Penny Mordaunt in the latest round of voting.

Mr Sunak received 137 votes, Ms Truss 113 and Ms Mordaunt 105 with only the top two going to a ballot of party members to decide the next leader of the Conservative Party.

Mr Sunak, the former Chancellor, appeared certain to achieve the votes required from colleagues in the Commons to guarantee his name will be on the ballot that goes to party members over the summer.

But Foreign Secretary Ms Truss and trade minister Ms Mordaunt were scrambling to secure votes in the contest for the second spot on the ballot on another significant day in Westminster.

The Indo Daily: Conservative Contenders - Who are the Tory leadership frontrunners Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt?

Read More

Ahead of the results being announced at 4pm, Mr Johnson rounded off his final Prime Minister’s Questions by hailing the successes of his time in office.

More to follow