Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson urged to strike a deal and take power together

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were last night being urged to strike a deal to avert a Tory Party civil war, amid fears that the party is on course for a historic split.

The former UK prime minister and his ex-chancellor were set to hold talks about agreeing to a joint ticket, as Johnson’s allies claimed that he had joined Sunak in reaching the threshold of 100 MP supporters needed to move to the next stage of the leadership contest.

Yesterday Johnson flew into London from the Caribbean as Priti Patel, the former home secretary, joined prominent MPs on the right of the party backing him, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Bill Cash.

But trade secretary Kemi Badenoch, former minister David Frost, and ex-Brexit secretary David Davis all declared their support for Sunak.

Senior figures in the party fear that a sizeable number of MPs on both sides would refuse to accept the leadership of a rival candidate.

One senior MP said: “Rishi and Boris both have to concede something and recognise their strengths. Rishi has no real mandate from the electorate and may not from MPs — crossing the threshold is not the same as support.

“Boris needs to recognise that he is as divisive and must try and bring Penny and Rishi together.”

Meanwhile, Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the Commons, whose own campaign appeared to lose momentum yesterday, warned in a newspaper article: “How we arrived at this point is understandable — the divisions of Brexit, the difficult decisions taken in the pandemic, successive leadership elections and so on. Understandable, yes. Acceptable, no.

“It’s just not acceptable because our abiding mission should be the country, not the Tory Party.

“It has been until recently. It’s not acceptable that we would now risk losing an election because we couldn’t work together.

“Even more so just at the point when we need to consolidate everything we’ve worked for over the last decade. In the last 12 years we’ve made this country infinitely better.”

Mordaunt’s article made no mention of her own bid, suggesting she was preparing to strike a deal.

However, one former cabinet minister said it was too late even for a pact to stop a split in the party.

The MP said: “Unity is the most important goal right now.

“But I am pessimistic about whether it can be achieved. I suspect the party is too divided, with too much bad blood circulating over the last few years, to survive six-nine months, whoever wins the contest.”

Growing fears of a split in the party prompted the two frontrunners to arrange private talks yesterday on a potential joint ticket.

Last night there were claims that Johnson had delayed the meeting, as his allies tried to narrow the gap between the 55 public endorsements he had received, compared to Sunak’s 118.

By yesterday afternoon, supporters of Johnson were lobbying declared supporters of Sunak and Mordaunt, in a move seen by his opponents as a sign that he was struggling to win sufficient backing to demonstrate that he could unite the party.

A poll in the Sunday Telegraph found that a majority of Tory voters think the party made the wrong decision by forcing Boris Johnson out.

According to the survey, 57pc those who voted Tory in 2019 believe that it was the wrong move to get rid of Johnson at the start of the summer.

Two thirds of them now believe he can make a political comeback, up from just 43pc who thought so at the start of last month.

In a separate survey measuring the views of 241 Tory councillors, Sunak and Johnson were neck and neck.

On a straight choice between the pair, 48pc prefer Mr Sunak and 45 per cent Johnson.

Chris Hopkins, director of the polling firm, said the poll showed there was “barely a cigarette paper between Sunak and Johnson” among Tory councillors.

“Sunak is, possibly, a nose ahead, able to retain more of his vote among councillors a few months ago than Johnson takes directly from Truss,” he said.

Hopkins added that the rest of the 170,000-strong membership were “more likely to vote for Johnson than the councillors in this poll”.

“Sunak’s most narrow of leads here doesn’t give me much confidence that he’d be ahead at all among the wider membership,” he added.

Yesterday Pritti Patel said Boris Johnson had “the mandate to deliver our elected manifesto and a proven track record getting the big decisions right”.

She added that he would be able to “bring together a united team” to “lead Britain to a stronger and more prosperous future”.

Patel adds to significant support for Johnson among the right wing of the right-wing party. However Sunak was making inroads yesterday, with endorsements from figures including Badenoch, Desmond Swayne and Tom Hunt, a 2019-intake MP.

Kemi Badenoch, an increasingly influential figure who had criticised economic policies such as Sunak’s council tax rebate for energy bills in the last leadership contest, spent two days considering her own leadership bid — but concluded she was unable to meet the threshold of 100 MPs.

She said: “I’m a big fan of Boris and he got the party through a very difficult situation in 2019. We are now in a different political climate that requires a different approach.”

An ally of Sunak claimed that Johnson should agree to take up his former role of foreign secretary in the interests of party unity, adding: “He’s got an international reputation now. He can pursue Ukraine and causes that he genuinely cares about. And if Rishi were PM, his capacity to do things internationally would be limited because there are so many domestic challenges.

“You could see an argument for having a figure like Boris on the international stage if they could work together.”

