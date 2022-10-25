| 9.9°C Dublin

Rishi Sunak already in danger of becoming political equivalent of Henry VIII’s next wife

But will  Britain’s new prime minister be a Catherine Parr or an Anne Boleyn?

Rishi Sunak is the new Tory leader. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Expand

Gordon Rayner

Having been confirmed as prime minister-elect yesterday, Rishi Sunak is the political equivalent of Henry VIII’s next wife: believing, despite all evidence to the contrary, that he will succeed where so many others have come a cropper. Ominously, some of his colleagues are already sharpening the axe in readiness for another execution.

The Conservative Party has become so addicted to serial regicide that some of its MPs are predicting Mr Sunak might struggle even to last as long as Liz Truss, and will be forced out like his three predecessors, unable to marshal the considerable majority built in 2019.

