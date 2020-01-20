Right and left-handed squirrels give paws for thought

It is not just humans who are left - or right-handed. It turns out some squirrels are also strongly lateralised - that is, they actively favour one side of their body over the other.

But unlike humans, where handedness is believed to make brains more efficient, scientists have found that squirrels who demonstrated a paw preference were less good at learning new tasks compared to their ambidextrous counterparts.

"It has been suggested that being strongly lateralised makes brains more efficient, with each hemisphere focusing on different tasks," said Dr Lisa Leaver, programme director of University of Exeter's animal behaviour course and study author.

"In fish and birds, there is evidence that being strongly lateralised is linked to better cognitive performance (brain function). However, limited data from studies of mammals suggest a weak or even negative relationship."

