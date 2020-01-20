Right and left-handed squirrels give paws for thought
It is not just humans who are left - or right-handed. It turns out some squirrels are also strongly lateralised - that is, they actively favour one side of their body over the other.
But unlike humans, where handedness is believed to make brains more efficient, scientists have found that squirrels who demonstrated a paw preference were less good at learning new tasks compared to their ambidextrous counterparts.
"It has been suggested that being strongly lateralised makes brains more efficient, with each hemisphere focusing on different tasks," said Dr Lisa Leaver, programme director of University of Exeter's animal behaviour course and study author.
"In fish and birds, there is evidence that being strongly lateralised is linked to better cognitive performance (brain function). However, limited data from studies of mammals suggest a weak or even negative relationship."
Researchers from the University of Exeter observed 30 wild grey squirrels who were presented with a perspex tube containing peanuts. Of them, 12 provided enough data to be included in the research paper, published in the journal 'Learning and Behaviour'.
In order to access the nuts, the squirrels had to learn to use a paw, rather than their mouth as their faces were too big to fit through the holes of the tube.
"We were measuring how long it took them to stop using their faces and to start using their paws to reach into the tube," Dr Leaver said.
"And once they started doing that, we measured which paws they were using - left or right."
While some squirrels showed ambidexterity by using both their paws to access the nuts, others strongly favour one side.
The team then measured how quickly squirrels learned the task and how strongly they favoured a particular paw, assessing both learning and laterality. Results showed squirrels which strongly favoured a particular side did less well on a learning task.
