| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Rewriting Roald Dahl books is ‘absurd’, says Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie. Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images Expand

Close

Salman Rushdie. Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images

Salman Rushdie. Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images

Salman Rushdie. Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images

Nicole Vassell

Salman Rushdie has spoken out against recent reports that passages have been rewritten in some of Roald Dahl’s books to remove language that may be considered offensive.

A report on Friday detailed some of the changes made to the author’s work after feedback from sensitivity readers.

Most Watched

Privacy