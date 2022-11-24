Reverting to type: Artist uses typewriter to recreate masterpieces

Artist James Cook's portfolio of works that try to emulate classic works of art, including American Gothic, by Grant Wood. Photo: James Cook/PA Wire

Artist James Cook (26) has used a typewriter to recreate famous paintings and portraits of cultural figures. Photo: James Cook/PA Wire

An artist who has used a typewriter to recreate famous paintings and portraits of cultural figures has said he did it to prove that “some technologies will never die” amid uncertainty surrounding social-media platforms in the digital age.

James Cook (26), who splits his time between Braintree, Essex, and his studio at Trinity Buoy Wharf in London, recently completed seven typewritten pieces of art based on famous paintings and portraits of artists including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring and Grant Wood’s American Gothic.

He wanted to demonstrate the timeless quality of some forms of technology, he said.

Expand Close Artist James Cook's portfolio of works that try to emulate classic works of art, including American Gothic, by Grant Wood. Photo: James Cook/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Artist James Cook's portfolio of works that try to emulate classic works of art, including American Gothic, by Grant Wood. Photo: James Cook/PA Wire

“What really got me to start this project was that I wanted to create a series of artworks to prove that some technologies will never die,” he said.

“And I wanted people to realise the potential of typewriters, almost in an age where people are sort of departing from social-media sites.

“The project concluded with the Van Gogh self-portrait, just as people were in the process of saying their last farewells to Twitter and everyone was using that hashtag Twitter shutdown – and my contribution to that was the Van Gogh picture, which got over 3,000 likes.”

Expand Close Cook used a typewriter in this version of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa. Photo: James Cook/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cook used a typewriter in this version of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa. Photo: James Cook/PA Wire

Mr Cook added that his first painting paid respect to his “inspiration” – Paul Smith, a US artist born with cerebral palsy in 1921 who created works of visual art with the use of a typewriter.

Mr Cook referred to Smith as the “origin story” of typewriter art who had made a typewritten version of the Mona Lisa.

“I wanted to celebrate his legacy to this unique art form by making my own version of that – that picture that I first saw – but then I thought it would be a shame to just stop there,” he said. “Most people still don’t even believe art on a typewriter is even possible”, he said.

More information about Mr Cook’s work can be found on his website: jamescookartwork.com