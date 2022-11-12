Revealed: ‘Irish orphan’ living in Scotland is actually US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, sheriff rules

Nicholas Rossi now faces a full hearing regarding extradition to the US. Photo: PA

A man who has been fighting extradition to the US is fugitive rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, a sheriff has ruled.

The 35-year-old has spent the last 11 months trying to con the Scottish courts into believing he is Arthur Knight, an orphan from Ireland who has never been to the US.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen told Edinburgh Sheriff Court he has found the man to be Rossi – whom US authorities have been seeking in connection with rape and sexual assault allegations.

The sheriff said: “I am ultimately satisfied on the balance of probabilities ... that Mr Knight is indeed Nicholas Rossi, the person sought for extradition by the United States.”

A full hearing on Rossi’s extradition to the US will now go ahead in Scotland in March.

Mungo Bovey KC, defending, requested bail for his client on the grounds he remains accused, and not convicted.

But Sheriff McFadyen rejected the plea “given the flight risk he represents”.

Previously, Rossi tried to convince the courts he had been tattooed while in a coma and that his fingerprints had been taken by an NHS worker called “Patrick” on behalf of US prosecutors to frame him.

In a 15-minute conclusion yesterday, Sheriff McFadyen rejected Rossi’s lies as “implausible” and “fanciful”.

The sheriff also dismissed Rossi’s reasoning that he changed his name several times as a means of detaching himself from what he claimed to be a traumatic childhood.

Rossi was first arrested in October last year after checking himself into the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with Covid-19.

It is alleged he faked his own death in the US and fled to Scotland to evade prosecution.

While hiding in Scotland, under the alias Knight and posing as a tutor, Rossi developed Covid pneumonitis and became “the sickest patient on the ward”, according to medical staff. ​

It was at this point Police Scotland officers were issued with an Interpol red notice, with pictures of the wanted man, including images of his tattoos, and fingerprints.