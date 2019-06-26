Retired police chief faces retrial over fans' deaths at Hillsborough

Judge Peter Openshaw made the ruling at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

The Crown Prosecution Service sought a retrial after a jury was discharged in April following a 10-week trial. The application was resisted by lawyers for the retired chief superintendent.

Ninety-six men, women and children died as a result of the crush on the Leppings Lane terrace at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15, 1989. Under the law at the time, Mr Duckenfield (74) was not charged over the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after the disaster.

A retrial is expected to take place on October 7.

