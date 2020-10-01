British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defied calls for an easing of Covid restrictions by insisting the "only way" to fight the second wave of the virus is by making sacrifices - which might get worse.

In a riposte to his critics, Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that "no matter how impatient we may be, how fed up we may become, there is only one way of doing this".

It came after Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, said it was time to live "without fear" and many Tory MPs said lockdowns were damaging the economy.

Making clear his determination to stick to his plan, Mr Johnson said: "I know some people will think we should give up and let the virus take its course, despite the huge loss of life that would potentially entail. I have to say, I profoundly disagree.

"And I don't think it's what the British people want, I don't think they want to throw in the sponge, they want to fight and defeat this virus and that is what we are going to do."

He said that if people failed to stick to the rules, "more costly" restrictions would have to follow.

Mr Johnson suggested the coronavirus second wave was a "localised" issue and insisted he did not want to impose any more national restrictions, though he refused to rule out a new national lockdown.

He cited new data showing the virus spreading largely in the north of England and Scotland as "all the more reason" for the government to concentrate on targeted lockdowns.

His views put him at odds with his scientific advisers, who said it was "far too early to say" whether the virus could be restricted to local outbreaks and predicted a "long winter ahead".

Mr Johnson had earlier agreed a deal with Tory rebels who demanded parliament should be given more say over new Covid restrictions. MPs will be given a vote on "national measures...wherever possible", the government said. The move saw off a revolt by up to 80 Tory MPs but it will allow Mr Johnson to implement local lockdown policies without consulting parliament.

Masks

Meanwhile, the Dutch government reversed course yesterday on its long-held position against recommending the use of face masks in public places, as new coronavirus cases hit record highs and a parliamentary majority appealed for decisive action.

"What we wish to do is give the whole of the Netherlands some clear, urgent advice: from now on, wear a non-medical mouth-and-nose mask in public spaces," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said during a debate in parliament in which members of his own coalition had called for the change.

The move comes after the country's second wave of Covid-19 infections climbed above 3,000 new cases per day this week.

Mr Rutte and the Netherlands' top medical expert had argued since the start of the pandemic against masks' usefulness in preventing Covid-19, recently prompting a rebuke from leading US expert Dr Anthony Fauci on television.

