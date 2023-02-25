| 6.8°C Dublin

Residents report houses shaking as earthquake felt in South Wales

The earthquake was felt by people in the Rhondda, South Wales (Claire Hayhurst/PA) Expand

The earthquake was felt by people in the Rhondda, South Wales (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

Claire Hayhurst

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 has shaken parts of Wales overnight.

The British Geological Survey said the quake, which had a depth of 3.6km (2.2 miles), happened at 11.59pm on Friday.

