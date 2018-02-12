Police have cured residents’ mystery chronic headaches by unearthing secret cannabis farm near their houses.

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm

Locals were astonished when police raided an old dog grooming parlour in Cinderford, Forest of Dean, Glos, and found it was full of weed plants.

They previously complained about suffering chronic headaches which "can probably be attributed to the cannabis", police said. The former home of Masie Mo Dog Groomings was raided just over a week ago. Each room was filled with tent like structure full of cannabis plants in buckets, hydroponic equipment, fans and lights which had created a cannabis production line running from the rear to the front of the building.

The middle room was filled with over 30 smaller saplings and the room at the front was contained the larger plants, showing they were moved from one to the other as they grew. Fumes from the cannabis factory were so pungent that during the raid they could be clearly smelt from a nearby supermarket.

Inspector Andy Hodgetts said officers knocked on doors to reassure the neighbourhood, largely made up of bungalows. He said: "Following the raid we had some very positive feedback from members of the public.

"Some of them said they had concerns that something was wrong but they did not know what. "The feedback we are getting is that some people were suffering ill-effects such as headaches, which can probably be attributed to the cannabis.

"I don't know what the science is but I know exposure can give people headaches, including me, so we are pleased to have such a positive outcome."

No arrests have been made yet.

Telegraph.co.uk