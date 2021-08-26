Report calls for Johnson to regularly meet with UK leaders

Boris Johnson should hold at least four meetings each year with the leaders of the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, a think-tank has suggested.

Our Scottish Future made the plea as a report examining how the different governments had worked together during the coronavirus pandemic commented on the “seemingly dire personal relationship” between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The paper, based on interviews with senior figures in both the London and Edinburgh governments,

insisted a “fundamental review of relations” is needed to “examine the root causes behind the failure to cooperate during the crisis”.

While governments across the UK were working to tackle the spread of the virus, the think-tank said UK officials complained about the Scottish government’s “refusal to accept cooperation was a ‘two-way street’”.

One said: “In our case, officials from the devolved administrations were always invited to key meetings but never once were our own officials allowed into theirs”.

As a result, “Downing Street appears to have decided to pull up the drawbridge completely”, the report added.

There was a further “low point” in relations last month when the Scottish and Welsh governments criticised the quarantine arrangements put in place for travellers coming to the UK from overseas.

Last September, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said he had not received a phone call from Mr Johnson for four months.

The Labour politician de- scribed this as “simply unacceptable”.