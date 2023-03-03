| 6.5°C Dublin

latest Remains of missing aristocrat’s baby found in plastic bag under nappies in shed, court told

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are due to appear at the Old Bailey on March 31 charged with three offences, including manslaughter.

Mark Gordon following his arrest by British police. Photo: PA Media. Expand
Josh Payne

Remains found by police searching for Constance Marten’s baby were discovered wrapped in a plastic bag under some nappies in an allotment shed, a court heard.

The aristocrat and her partner, Mark Gordon, were remanded into custody by magistrates on Friday charged with the manslaughter of baby “Victoria”, after a major two-day search operation led to the infant’s discovery on Wednesday.

