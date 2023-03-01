| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

breaking Remains found in search for missing baby of aristocrat’s daughter

Police search woodland near Brighton for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire Expand
Constance Marten Expand
Mark Gordon Expand

Close

Police search woodland near Brighton for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Police search woodland near Brighton for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Constance Marten

Constance Marten

Mark Gordon

Mark Gordon

/

Police search woodland near Brighton for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Josh Payne and Margaret Davis

Remains have been found in the search for the two-month-old baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, police have said.

Police had said they were using “every resource” at their disposal in the desperate hunt for the baby.

Most Watched

Privacy