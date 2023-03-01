Remains have been found in the search for the two-month-old baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, police have said.

Police had said they were using “every resource” at their disposal in the desperate hunt for the baby.

Hundreds of police officers and search and rescue experts have spent the day scouring 90 square miles of the Sussex countryside in a bid to find the baby, who has not had any medical attention since being born in a car in Bolton on January 5.

Metropolitan and Sussex police are using helicopters, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and drones, and teams will continue to work in the coming days, including overnight, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford told reporters on Wednesday.

Marten (35), who comes from an aristocratic family with royal connections, first went missing with boyfriend Gordon (48) when their car was found abandoned and on fire at the edge of the M61 on January 5.

From there they travelled around the country by taxi, avoiding police by paying for everything in cash, covering their faces while on CCTV and moving locations frequently, often after dark.

They were finally arrested in Brighton on Monday, minutes after a member of the public tipped off police, but their baby was not with them.

The Sun reported that they used Brighton food bank last Wednesday, but did not ask for baby supplies – which were available – and did not have the baby with them.

They also did not buy any baby supplies from a convenience store shortly before they were arrested.

CCTV footage from just before they were caught appears to show Gordon, who served 20 years in a US jail for rape and battery, limping and using a large stick to walk.

Investigators have applied for an extra 36 hours to question the pair, who are being held on suspicion of child neglect and gross negligence manslaughter.

