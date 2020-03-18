Relief as Manchester Arena bomber's brother found guilty

The families of the Manchester Arena bomb victims are relieved "calculating" killer Hashem Abedi has finally been brought to justice, according to one of their lawyers.

Loved ones of the 22 men, women and children killed in the suicide bombing in May 2017 watched the trial at the Old Bailey and by video link in courts as far afield as Glasgow.

Following Abedi's conviction, lawyer Victoria Higgins, of Slater and Gordon, which represented 11 of the bereaved families, said: "Families have waited a long time to see Hashem Abedi face justice for his crimes and I think the overwhelming emotion for most will be one of relief that he cannot hurt anyone else.

"It has been incredibly painful for them to hear what happened to their loved ones and the calculated way in which the Abedi brothers plotted to end their lives."

The case was plagued by delays as Abedi's defence questioned the legality of his extradition from Libya, adding to the families' anguish. It was further held up as he refused to attend court amid various complaints, including that he was allergic to tap water provided in the dock.

The postponements have delayed an inquiry into the atrocity which will now be heard later this year. "

Hashem Abedi was thousands of miles away on another continent when his brother Salman calmly crossed the foyer outside the Manchester Arena at 10.30pm on Monday, May 22, 2017, with a deadly bomb hidden in his large backpack.

It may have been Salman Abedi who flicked the switch that detonated the homemade explosive, sending thousands of nails, screws and bits of shrapnel into the bodies of innocent men, women and children.

But, in effect, he was not alone and his brother was possibly the senior partner in the plot.

Jurors heard hours of evidence of Hashem Abedi's involvement in the atrocity, dating back to January that year when he made his first order for bomb-making chemicals from Amazon.

The conspirator's appearances in the dock tailed off from February 25, when prosecutors read the names of the 22 killed in the blast, the horrific injuries they suffered, and described how Salman's body was later recovered in four parts.

Irish Independent