Relaxed Harry sidesteps questions on future in first public appearance since quitting royals

Prince Harry laughed, joked and hugged his way through his first official public engagement since he and his wife quit as senior royals, triggering a major crisis for the British monarchy.

Despite a week that began with an unprecedented royal summit to discuss he and wife Meghan Markle's future roles, Harry appeared relaxed and at ease as he took part in the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw hosted at Buckingham Palace in London.

Harry pulled Ireland out of the pot to face New Zealand, Lebanon and Jamaica in England next year.

He even batted off a journalist's question about his next move, smiling to a member of his entourage when he was asked "How are the discussions going on your future?"

