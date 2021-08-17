Regardless of their ideals, terrorists are usually delusional

I don’t like the word terrorist. It isn’t specific enough. Gerry Adams says that Volunteer Martin McGuinness was not a terrorist but a freedom fighter. A marker of whether an act of violence is terrorist or not is whether it is a rational effort to achieve its aims.

By that criterion, McGuinness was indeed a terrorist. But by the same test the Taliban aren’t.

The IRA had no hope of defeating the British Army and uniting Ireland by military means.

Was George Bush Junior a terrorist? He trashed Iraq to establish democracy there. I would say that if intelligent people saw clearly that his venture would cost lives but not succeed then he was as Quixotic as McGuinness and a terrorist on a grander scale. He did, however, have a democratically elected government behind him.

One of the qualifications of a just war is that it must have some prospect of success. An unjust war is just gratuitous violence, or terrorism.

Joan Smith, writing in the Observer, entered the discussion of whether the murder of five innocent people in Plymouth by Jake Davison was a terrorist act.

The police in Plymouth offered a distinction between violence with domestic roots and terrorism. I’m not sure that is valid yet even those who criticised how they applied that distinction still saw it as a valid way of distinguishing one type of violence from another.

Saying Davison was a terrorist seems to make him different from another type of killer who shoots his parents or his school mates. That thinking attributes more logic to ideologically motivated killers than to those who are simply demented.

Davison had an ideology but it was a hopeless ideology, and that is common among terrorists. Davison’s ideology, such as it was, said that sex starved males are entitled to avenge their deprivation on all womankind.

Joan Smith argues that the definition of terrorism should be broad enough to include the ideology of misogyny, the hatred of women and the violence that result from it.

I am saying that it should also be broad enough to include the irrational rages of those who kill for any lunatic reason, that lunacy and futility being one of the chief markers.

The ideology merely masks the madness, gives it a pretence of dignity and reason.

It is hard to think of a terrorist cause, that is an ideology advanced through murder and sabotage, that has actually brought its goals closer. Even if you think we are closer now than before to a united Ireland you can’t reasonably credit the IRA with that. Boris Johnson has done more for that cause than any bomber has.

The Incel movement seems particularly self-defeating. Turning nasty towards women during a dry spell is more likely to prolong it. Shooting soldiers wasn’t going to drive the British Army out of Northern Ireland but draw more in.

But many of the ‘big-name’ terrorists were just as deluded as he was in thinking that a bomb in a city street or shooting strangers would free Ireland or the Basque country, restore the Caliphate or secure the Union.

Unless, like the Taliban or Viet Cong, you can amass an army that can take the capital and govern afterwards with the support of a substantial part of the civilian population then you really shouldn’t bother with grandiose concepts like ‘armed struggle’.

One big difference between Davison and the traditional terrorist was that he had no support structure to provide training and comradeship.

And that willingness to act alone, inspired probably by like-minded pathetic people around the world, is a feature of modern terrorism that we didn’t have much of until recently.

Being part of an organisation was usually the only way to have a sense of being affirmed by others. Now you can have your individual lunacy affirmed on social media.

And you can make contact with others who can guide you.

These solitary operators are not terrorists like Dolours Price or Martin McGuinness, or are they?

What is it that makes some people join an organisation that will send them out to kill strangers or bomb a restaurant while their near neighbours and siblings would not dream of doing such a thing?

Very likely some degree of personal experience of humiliation or abuse is behind it.

And I have heard this from republican and loyalist terrorists. They use phrases like, ‘we had to do something’. Even if that ‘something’ was killing a child in a pram?

The illogicality of their sense that this is a productive response, justified by injustice, is as great in the case of the murder of a baby outside the Balmoral furniture shop on the Shankill Road in 1972 as it was when Davison shot a child in Plymouth last Thursday. It is just as appalling as the murder of children and others in McGurk’s Bar.

In each case the act was governed by the fantasy that it had some value to a cause when the only value was in bonding people together in shared guilt, to stand against the world and ward off shame and opprobrium.

So defining terrorism in such a way as to include Davison for being ideologically motivated but to exclude another kind of killer merely driven by mad rage against his family may leave us overlooking the simple fact that all terrorists are usually deluded.