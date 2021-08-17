| 13.8°C Dublin

Regardless of their ideals, terrorists are usually delusional

Malachi O'Doherty

Jake Davison’s rampage was like many futile acts of violence

Undated screengrab of Jake Davison, taken from a video posted on Youtube. Jake Davison/PA Wire

Undated screengrab of Jake Davison, taken from a video posted on Youtube. Jake Davison/PA Wire

I don’t like the word terrorist. It isn’t specific enough. Gerry Adams says that Volunteer Martin McGuinness was not a terrorist but a freedom fighter. A marker of whether an act of violence is terrorist or not is whether it is a rational effort to achieve its aims.

By that criterion, McGuinness was indeed a terrorist. But by the same test the Taliban aren’t.

The IRA had no hope of defeating the British Army and uniting Ireland by military means.

