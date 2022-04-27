Rees-Mogg wins PM’s backing in empty desks row

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s drive to get UK civil servants back at their desks has been backed by Downing Street despite cabinet-level opposition to his tactics.

British culture secretary Nadine Dorries accused Mr Rees-Mogg, the minister responsible for government efficiency, of a “Dickensian” approach to the issue.

Mr Rees-Mogg has written to ministers calling on them to issue a clear message to staff about a “rapid return to the office” and has been leaving notes in empty Whitehall workspaces with the message: “I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon.”

Downing Street said prime minister Boris Johnson supported Mr Rees-Mogg’s efforts.

“What the minister is seeking to achieve is to do everything possible to get the civil service to return to the pre-pandemic level,” Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said.

“That is what he is seeking to do. That is supported by the cabinet secretary and obviously the prime minister.”

But The Guardian later reported that the UK’s most senior civil servant, Simon Case, had in fact privately warned Mr Johnson against forcing officials back to the office.

The newspaper said at least four permanent secretaries were also understood to have voiced concerns about the government’s rhetoric on the matter.

Asked if the notes left on desks by Mr Rees-Mogg were helpful, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said he “supports any

initiative that encourages people to return to pre-pandemic working”.

“We are not talking about putting an end to flexible working, which continues to have a place in the modern workplace, we are talking about returning to pre-pandemic use of taxpayer-funded departmental buildings,” the spokesman added.

The Times reported that Ms Dorries’ response was critical of Mr Rees-Mogg’s approach.

Mr Rees-Mogg presented figures to cabinet last week showing that some government departments were using as little as 25pc of office capacity in early April – the figure for Ms Dorries’ department was 43pc.

Ms Dorries told him his letter to government departments brought to mind “images of burning tallow, rheumy eyes and Marley’s ghost” – a reference to Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

The Times reported she said: “There’s a whiff of something Dickensian about it. Why are we measuring bodies behind desks? Why aren’t we measuring productivity?”

The two ministers have long disagreed about the need to return to places of work following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

However, the dispute between the two was “good- natured”, one government source said.

Mr Rees-Mogg would not comment on the row, citing cabinet confidentiality rules.

He said: “If it’s leaks from Cabinet, I’ll comment under the 30-year rule when we’re all a little bit older.”

Unions have warned Mr Rees-Mogg’s stance is damaging civil service morale.