Record €190m EuroMillions jackpot won in UK

One UK ticket-holder has won the £170m (€190.5m) EuroMillions jackpot to become that country's biggest ever winner.

Meanwhile one player in Ireland matched all five numbers drawn on EuroMillions Plus, scooping a €500,000 top-prize.

The player in the UK matched all five main numbers - 07, 10, 15, 44, 49 - and the two lucky stars - 03, 12 - in Tuesday's draw.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "One incredibly lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight's enormous £170 million EuroMillions jackpot. They are now the UK's biggest ever winner. Players all across the country are urged to check their tickets as soon as possible.

"It's been a fantastic year for UK EuroMillions players with an amazing five jackpot wins. In June, one lucky ticket-holder, who chose to remain anonymous, became one of the UK's biggest ever winners after scooping a £123 million jackpot. As always, the team are on hand to support and help guide the new winner as they start their adventure with their life-changing win.

"Every EuroMillions ticket sold helps contribute to the more than £30 million raised every week for Good Causes by The National Lottery - funding everything from local community projects to supporting the nation's athletes."

Meanwhile another Brit scooped £1 million in the Millionaire Maker Selection game.

The Thunderball numbers were 13, 11, 26, 12, 29 and the Thunderball itself was 10, but no one won the top prize of £500,000.

Online Editors