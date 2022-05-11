Rebekah Vardy has told the High Court she was “just joking” following an allegation that she told her agent to leak a story about a celebrity having an affair with a footballer behind her husband’s back.

In a viral social media post in October 2019, Coleen Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Giving evidence on the second day of the trial, Mrs Vardy was questioned about messages between her and agent Caroline Watt about an affair between a “well-known celebrity” known only as Mrs F and a footballer referred to as Mr G.

Mrs Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne told the court Mrs Vardy had texted her agent: “Omg have you seen how badly Mrs F is behaving x … I’m actually disgusted by her x” followed by a message “leak the story about her shagging G behind H’s back”.

Asked about the messages, Mrs Vardy said: “I was just joking when I said this comment.”

“Ms Watt doesn’t think you’re just joking when you say that,” Mr Sherborne replied.

The court was also told that Mrs Vardy told her agent she “wanted paying” for information about then-Chelsea player Danny Drinkwater leaving police custody after crashing his car in 2019.

Drinkwater was banned from the roads for 20 months and ordered to do 70 hours of community service after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Reading texts between her and Ms Watt, Mr Sherborne said: “You say ‘he’s only just been let out of the cells last night’ and then said you wanted paying for this.

“To which she said ‘which police station? They will need to confirm with the police station before they write it’.

“The ‘they’ she’s referring to is The Sun, isn’t it?”

Mrs Vardy confirmed “they” referred to The Sun, but, explaining the comment about being paid for information, she said: “It was a fleeting thought and one I didn’t consider any more then when I wrote it.”

“It wasn’t a serious comment,” she added.

She later said “it was something that wrongly I got involved with”.

She said she apologised and that the “messages were not good”, adding it was about something that “affected me very badly in the past”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mrs Vardy told the court: “Ms Watt and I have been friends for a long time, sometimes our WhatsApps were outrageous.

“These are conversations between friends gossiping … They don’t read very well but there is always an explanation.”

Mrs Vardy also said that she was “just gossiping” when asked about messages sent to her agent about the failure of one of her husband’s then-teammates to come to training in 2018.

Mr Sherborne read a message from Mrs Vardy to Ms Watt about then-Leicester City footballer Riyad Mahrez not coming to training, telling Ms Watt “the lads are fuming”.

Mrs Vardy said: “It was speculation of just bits of information that I had heard and overheard, and also read in the press before.”

She added: “Yes, it doesn’t look good there, I was gossiping about things that were already in the public domain. I was just gossiping.”

She denied an accusation her agent passed information to The Sun about fellow Leicester players’ reaction to Mr Mahrez missing training.

When asked if Ms Watt had told the newspaper other players were “fuming” about the incident, she said: “That’s absolutely not true.”

Mrs Vardy later denied a suggestion that it was “standard practice” for her to leak private information to The Sun newspaper via Ms Watt.

Mrs Rooney is defending the libel claim on the basis of truth and public interest.

The court previously heard that both women have spent “hundreds of thousands of pounds” on the case so far, with the total costs of the case expected to be at least £2 million.

The fake stories Mrs Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

In the post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, she wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Earlier evidence

In her written evidence, Mrs Vardy said she believed Mrs Rooney had made her a “scapegoat” for previous leaked stories about her marriage to Mr Rooney – who accompanied his wife to court on Tuesday.

Going into the witness box shortly before 4pm on Tuesday, Mrs Vardy repeatedly denied leaking information to newspapers, telling the court: “I have been called a leaker and it’s not nice.”

Rebekah Vardy also said she will “never forgive” Coleen Rooney after she “ruined” the last weeks of her pregnancy by accusing her of leaking private information to the press, the High Court has been told.

In a written statement prepared for the two women’s libel battle, Mrs Vardy alleged that she had been made a “scapegoat” by Mrs Rooney and her PR advisers for past “leaked” stories about the state of her marriage to former England footballer Wayne Rooney.

The mother-of-five said she “never provided any information about the contents of Coleen’s private Instagram account to The Sun”.

She said it came as a “great shock” to be accused of leaking information by Mrs Rooney in a social media post in October 2019, a time when Mrs Vardy was seven months pregnant with her youngest daughter.

“I started to get really hot and suffered from strange palpitations,” she said, adding that she was left “shaking” and “hyperventilating”.

Mrs Vardy added: “The impact of Coleen’s allegation on me and my family has been traumatic.

“I was genuinely scared that I might lose my baby as a result of the stress I was under in the days and weeks after the post.

“We will never get that time back.

“She was well aware by then that I denied the allegations and that I was suffering horrendous abuse, but she did nothing to stop it.

“I feared that my children would be bullied and that my family would be targeted.”

Mrs Vardy said in her statement that “within minutes” of Mrs Rooney making her allegations there “was a torrent of insults calling me a snake, a grass and a rat”.

“I received threats, and death threats, including to my unborn baby,” she added.

“It was totally horrifying and made me feel really frightened.”

Since Mrs Rooney’s accusatory post had “gone viral”, Mrs Vardy said there had been repetition of variations of her “reveal” of “It’s………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

“The most upsetting instance of this was social media commentary on the police announcement that a suspect had been identified in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann,” Mrs Vardy said in her statement.

“Many users of Twitter published jokes that it was my account.”

Mrs Vardy claimed there had been “derogatory chants” of “your wife is a grass” when her husband, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, plays.

“It makes me feel very anxious and upset to the extent where I do not want to take the children to matches to see their father playing.

“Inevitably a huge crowd chanting slurs about their mum confuses and upsets my children,” she said, adding that her older children had been bullied at school “to the point where they have been scared to go in”.

Mrs Vardy said she now finds it “really difficult to trust people”, had experienced “severe panic attacks” and was admitted to hospital three times in the aftermath of Mrs Rooney’s post.

She alleged that Mrs Rooney posted her claims to cause her “maximum damage”.

Mrs Rooney allegedly told her “that she wanted to make me feel paranoid the way she had felt paranoid” in a phone call between the two footballers’ wives on the day the accusations were posted, Mrs Vardy said.

“I still remember her tone on that telephone call really vividly.

“It was extremely calculated and cold and she showed no remorse even though I was very upset.

“I found it very chilling and quite menacing,” Mrs Vardy said.

She later alleged in her statement: “I think that Coleen, and her PR advisers, have made me a scapegoat for past ‘leaked’ stories that have been published about her and Wayne and the state of their marriage.

“There have been large numbers of these stories which I assume have come from their own close circle.

“Rather than dealing with this they have attacked me.

“I believe that they have, in part, done this as a way of trying to change the narrative in the press about Coleen being a doormat following her husband’s drink-driving charge and the multiple allegations of cheating.”

Mrs Vardy concluded her statement: “I will never forgive the way in which Coleen ruined my last weeks of pregnancy and the suffering she has caused to my children and my family but I hope that this claim will mean that the whole world will know that I did not betray Coleen’s trust.”