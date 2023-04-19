| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Rebekah Vardy trademarks ‘Wagatha Christie’ – but producers of Wagatha play insist show will go on (and it’s coming to Ireland)

Rebekah Vardy (right) has copyrighted the term 'Wagatha Christie' following her court battle with Coleen Rooney. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Rebekah Vardy (right) has copyrighted the term 'Wagatha Christie' following her court battle with Coleen Rooney. Photo: PA

Rebekah Vardy (right) has copyrighted the term 'Wagatha Christie' following her court battle with Coleen Rooney. Photo: PA

Rebekah Vardy (right) has copyrighted the term 'Wagatha Christie' following her court battle with Coleen Rooney. Photo: PA

Ellie Iorizzo

The producers of a stage play based on the “Wagatha Christie” trial say the show will go on – despite Rebekah Vardy trademarking the term.

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, a “verbatim production” using High Court transcripts from the libel battle between Coleen Rooney and Vardy, is on at the Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End and set to tour the UK and Ireland from May 26 until June 17. ​

Related topics

More On Rebekah Vardy

Most Watched

Privacy