Reality TV star Stephen Bear guilty of sharing private sex video of ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans

Reality TV star Stephen Bear. Picture date: Tuesday December 6, 2022. Expand

Reality TV star Stephen Bear. Picture date: Tuesday December 6, 2022.

Sam Russell

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been found guilty of sharing a video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on the website OnlyFans, and he could face jail.

The 32-year-old defendant, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, and 27-year-old MsHarrison were captured having sex on CCTV cameras in  Bear’s garden on August 2, 2020.

