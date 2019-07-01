News Britain

Monday 1 July 2019

Rapper Stormzy shares mother's texts after historic Glastonbury set

 

Stormzy on stage on Friday. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Laura Harding

Stormzy has shared screenshots of text messages from his mother after his history-making headline set at Glastonbury.

On Friday night the grime star became the first black British solo artist to headline the festival in its 49-year history. The Londoner said his slot on the Pyramid Stage was "the greatest night of my entire life".

He tweeted a grab of messages he received from his mother, which read: "Good morning my hero you made me so so proud, you've made me a very proud mum never forget that, the phone calls texts messages was so overwhelming, I just want to see you and hug you.

"And also I am going to dance for you at church."

Stars including Kylie Minogue, Mylie Cyrus and The Killers also played at the festival over the weekend.

