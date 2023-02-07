| 7.5°C Dublin

Rapist police officer David Carrick jailed for life

He must serve minimum of 30 years and 239 days

Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick Expand

Rapist police officer David Carrick has been sentenced to life imprisonment for attacking a dozen women over the course of 17 years.

The disgraced Metropolitan Police officer was told at Southward Crown Court today that he must serve a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days.

