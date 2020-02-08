Rapist jailed for 21 years after luring victims with fake website

A photographer who set up a fake modelling website to lure women to his studio for sex has been jailed for 21 years. (stock photo)

A photographer who set up a fake modelling website to lure women to his studio for sex has been jailed for 21 years.

Paul Brown, also known as Paul D Smart, was convicted of 15 counts of rape relating to six women and six counts of voyeurism relating to five others at Exeter Crown Court.

Devon and Cornwall Police described Brown (41) of Okehampton, as "one of the most prolific sex offenders" in the English force's history.

Brown used the fake website to "honey-trap" women, who he then referred back to himself as potential models for pornographic casting shoots, often involving him as a participant, police said.

He required them to sign a non-disclosure agreement and kept records of his sexual activity in a little black book and a photo album.

The women were promised footage would be sent to the modelling agency to be considered but this was not the case, police said.

Voyeurism

Officers initially arrested Brown in October 2017 following a complaint and identified further women, leading to him being charged with counts of rape, sexual assault and voyeurism in January 2019.

He was convicted and sentenced following a six-week trial at Exeter Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Praveen Naidoo said: "He raped and sexually assaulted women over a period of five years. He created a web of deceit to coerce women, many of whom were vulnerable, into allowing him to sexually assault and rape them.

"It wasn't until one brave young woman came forward that police were able to unravel the web that he had created." Police thanked victims for their courage and bravery in speaking out.