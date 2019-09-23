Radiohead star tells of pain over ex-partner's death

Radiohead star Thom Yorke has spoken of the "hard time" his family went through following the death of his ex-partner.

Rachel Owen died aged 48, in 2016, after suffering from cancer. The couple were partners for 23 years and had two children, Noah and Agnes, before splitting in 2015.

"I can't hope to be their mum but we're all right. I'm just really proud of them both. It stuns me most days. I can't believe they're anything to do with me. They're just such great people," said Yorke.

"When the kids' mum died, it was a very difficult period and we went through a lot. It was very hard. She suffered a great deal and my ambition is to make sure that we have come out of it all right.

"I'm lucky now because I have a new partner who has come and brought a light into all of it, which has taken a great deal of strength.

"If I'm able to make some music that expresses all that and is still important to people, that's more than I can ask for."

