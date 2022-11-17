Raab insists he behaved professionally despite two complaints

Deputy PM Dominic Raab in the House of Commons yesterday. Photo: House of Commons/PA

British deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has said he is “confident” he has behaved “professionally”, as he faces an investigation into two formal complaints against him.

The justice secretary confirmed yesterday that two separate complaints had been made about his conduct, as prime minister Rishi Sunak agreed to open an independent investigation into the allegations.

Mr Sunak still has full confidence in Mr Raab, Downing Street said, with the prime minister set to appoint an “independent” investigator to examine the complaints made against Mr Raab, in the absence of a permanent ministerial ethics watchdog.

But a spokeswoman said Mr Sunak will not be obliged to accept the findings of any report produced by the investigator as the prime minister remains the “ultimate arbiter” of the ministerial code.

The lack of an ethics adviser had raised immediate questions about how an independent investigation into Mr Raab’s conduct would be carried out, with the justice secretary pressed by Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner at prime minister’s questions about when such an official would be appointed.

Mr Raab, standing in at prime minister’s questions for Mr Sunak who is flying back from the G20 summit in Bali, faced an onslaught of questions from Ms Rayner as he said he was looking forward to “transparently addressing any claims that have been made”.

Mr Raab has been facing a series of allegations he bullied officials and deployed rude and demeaning behaviour in previous cabinet roles.

In a letter to Mr Raab yesterday, Mr Sunak told his deputy that “integrity, professionalism and accountability are core values of this government” and said that an investigation was the “right course of action”.

Ms Rayner told MPs that Mr Raab “has had to demand an investigation into himself, because the prime minister is too weak to get a grip”.

“The deputy prime minister knows his behaviour is unacceptable, so what is he still doing here?”

Ms Rayner told the Commons: “After days of dodging and denial, this morning the deputy prime minister finally acknowledged formal complaints about his misconduct, but his letter contains no hint of admission or apology.

“This is anti-bullying week. Will he apologise?”

Mr Raab said:

“I’m confident I behaved professionally throughout but of course I will engage thoroughly and look forward to transparently addressing any claims that have been made.”