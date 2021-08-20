Raab faces calls to quit for ‘declining to help Afghans’

Dominic Raab has rejected calls to quit as UK foreign secretary after opposition leaders demanded he be sacked for failing to make a call to help translators flee Afghanistan.

Mr Raab was reportedly “unavailable” when officials in his department suggested he “urgently” call Afghan foreign minister Hanif Atmar on Friday – two days before the Taliban marched on Kabul – in order to arrange help for those who supported British troops.

Mr Raab was holidaying on the Greek island of Crete and is said to be staying at the five-star Amirandes Hotel.

The Daily Mail reported the Afghan foreign ministry then refused to arrange a call with a junior minister, pushing it back to the next day.

Labour, the SNP, Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru called for Mr Raab to either quit or be sacked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

They accused him of failing to “perform his basic duties” and argued he is “no longer fit” to represent the country.

Mr Raab, asked if he was going to resign, told reporters in Downing Street: “No.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace earlier argued that the suggested phone call from Mr Raab to his Afghan counterpart would not have made “any difference whatsoever”, given the Afghan government was “melting away quicker than ice”.

However, Labour leader Keir Starmer, writing on Twitter, said: “Who wouldn’t make a phone call if they were told it could save somebody’s life?”

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy accused Mr Raab of “yet another catastrophic failure of judgment”.

She said: “If Dominic Raab doesn’t have the decency to resign, the prime minister must show a shred of leadership and sack him.”

Lord Naseby highlighted the decision of Lord Carrington to resign as foreign secretary over the Argentinian invasion of the Falklands in 1982, and said Mr Raab should “think about” what has happened with Afghanistan.

Naseby recalled a meeting between Carrington and Tory MPs over the invasion.

“He made a statement and not long after he decided on balance he had to resign. Now that’s for Raab to think about. It all comes down to ministerial responsibility. That’s for him to think about,” he said.

Liberal Democrats foreign affairs spokeswoman Layla Moran said: “Dominic Raab must resign today. If he does not, the prime minister should finally show some leadership and sack him.

“Right now, there are interpreters across Afghanistan who are surrounded by the Taliban and fearing the worst. All the foreign secretary had to do was leave the beach and pick up the phone. He did not.

“He has shamed Britain and is no longer fit to represent our country.”

A former translator, a British citizen who gave his name as Rafi (35), accused Mr Raab of failing to provide protection for the families of interpreters in Afghanistan.

“If he didn’t make the call, I’m shocked. How could somebody do something like that in this situation?” he said. “The interpreters and their families could be killed at any time.”