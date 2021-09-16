Raab demoted to deputy PM in major reshuffle of Cabinet

Dominic Raab leaves Downing Street, London, following his demotion from foreign secretary to Justice Secretary. Prime Minister Boris Johnson carried out a Cabinet reshuffle that has so far brought about the exit of Robert Buckland as justice secretary and Gavin Williamson as education secretary. Picture date: Wednesday September 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Reshuffle. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Dominic Raab stood in for Boris Johnson when the prime minister was hospitalised with Covid last year. Photo: Getty Images

Boris Johnson has demoted Dominic Raab and sacked three Cabinet ministers in a dramatic reshuffle.

Mr Raab has been given the title of Deputy Prime Minister and moved to the Ministry of Justice after being ousted from the Foreign Office. His demotion comes after being heavily criticised for the Afghanistan debacle while foreign secretary.

Liz Truss replaces Mr Raab as Foreign Minister. The title of deputy prime minister formalises a role he performed when standing in for Mr Johnson while the Prime Minister was in hospital with coronavirus.

While Mr Raab retains his seat at the Cabinet table, the prime minister sacked Gavin Williamson, Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland.

Downing Street confirmed Mr Williamson had been sacked by Mr Johnson yesterday, with the same fate being met for Mr Buckland as justice secretary and Mr Jenrick from housing.

Mr Johnson was carrying out a long-awaited shake-up of his top team, with plans to put in place a “strong and united” Cabinet following the turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Williamson was one of the ministers deemed most at risk of being told to return to the back benches. He announced his exit by saying “it has been a privilege to serve as education secretary since 2019”.

After receiving the axe, Mr Jenrick pledged to continue supporting the prime minister “in every way I can”.

His sacking from Mr Johnson’s top team followed controversies including the unlawful approval of a Tory donor’s housing development and his eyebrow-raising journeys during lockdown.

Also to go was Mr Buckland, who said it had been an “honour” to serve in the government for the last seven years, including the last two as justice secretary and lord chancellor.

The courts system has been under huge strain during the pandemic, but a specific reason for his departure was unclear.

Bob Neill, the Conservative MP who chairs the Commons Justice Committee, criticised Mr Buckland’s exit, saying: “You deserved better. You did a first-rate job and, importantly, always stood up for the rule of law and the integrity of the justice system.”

Mr Raab’s demotion follows widespread criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

He was on holiday in Crete as the Taliban swept across the country, although he insisted he was in touch with officials and ministerial colleagues.

Mr Johnson’s decision to move him to the Ministry of Justice from the Foreign Office marks a setback in Mr Raab’s ambitions. He had designs on the Tory leadership in 2019, although he fell at the second hurdle and subsequently backed Mr Johnson.

However, when Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in 2020, Mr Raab, as first secretary of state, found himself effectively leading the government during some of the darkest days of the pandemic.

Mr Raab, a karate black belt, had played up his image as a Brexit hardman during the leadership race in an attempt to win support from the Tory right.

In 2018 he quit his Cabinet role as Brexit secretary in protest against Theresa May’s approach to the issue.

The 47-year-old has been MP for Esher and Walton since 2010 and before that was a Foreign Office lawyer.

His political career suffered an early setback, with Mrs May taking particular offence at his description of some feminists as “obnoxious bigots” in a 2011 online article in which he attacked the “equality bandwagon” and said men were getting “a raw deal”.

In 2020, at the height of Black Lives Matter protests, Mr Raab suggested “taking the knee” was a symbol of subjugation which originated in the TV drama Game Of Thrones, adding he only kneels for “the Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me”.