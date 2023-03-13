| 5.5°C Dublin

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce steps back from domestic abuse charity after Stanley Johnson controversy

Fiona Bruce has stepped back as an ambassador of domestic abuse charity Refuge (Richard Lewisohn/BBC) Expand

Charlotte McLaughlin

British broadcaster Fiona Bruce has stepped back as an ambassador of domestic abuse charity Refuge following claims she had trivialised domestic violence during a discussion about Stanley Johnson on Question Time.

The presenter of the BBC politics show faced a social media backlash after intervening when the 82-year-old father of former prime minister Boris Johnson was talked about on Thursday night.

