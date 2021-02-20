Queen’s phone call showed she cared but Harry knew he had lost the battle

The conversations began shortly after Christmas, as the Queen tentatively picked up the telephone at Windsor Castle and asked to be put through to her grandson.

Some 5,500 miles away, ensconced in his new Californian mansion, the Duke of Sussex (36) took the call he had been expecting.

Deep down, both of them knew that there could be only one outcome, rendering their discussions little more than a formality.

But while the 94-year-old Queen was dealing with a pressing matter of state, tying up the loose ends of what has arguably been one of the greatest ructions of her reign, she was also keen to speak to the Duke on a more personal level, to check he was happy.

Before she instructed courtiers to announce that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be returning to the royal fold, she needed to be sure that this was what he wanted.

She had to be certain that this new independent life her grandson had so desperately craved was going in the right direction and that, crucially, he had no regrets. For she knew that from this, there was no way back.

The Sussexes have confounded even their fiercest critics since moving abroad. Within months of arriving in the US, they had secured their financial futures with multi-million-pound deals to produce Netflix and Spotify content.

But when they first revealed they intended to walk away from their roles as working members of the royal family, they made it clear they did not want a clean break.

They intended to maintain their royal patronages, and the Duke, in particular, was desperate to keep his honorary military titles. There was even talk then, when it was thought the couple would settle in Canada, that they could take on a high-profile Commonwealth role.

Such was the gulf between the Sussexes and senior members of the royal family on this issue that the Sandringham Summit was called.

With the Duchess of Sussex already in Canada, the Duke led these discussions on behalf of his family, outlining their desire to live an independent life while continuing to represent their various organisations.

But palace sources made clear at the time that this “ half in, half out” option would be “very difficult to pull off ”.

And as the Queen is likely to have gently reminded her grandson on that first call in the new year, it was simply not possible for a member of her family to simultaneously pursue private business interests while representing her on matters of state.

The issue had been quietly bubbling away for months, raised periodically during the many private Zoom calls the Queen has enjoyed with the Sussexes and her great-grandson, Archie, who turns two in May.

It came to the fore on Remembrance Sunday, when it emerged the Queen had refused the Duke’s request to have a wreath laid on his behalf at the Cenotaph, prompting the couple to pay their respects at a ceremony in Los Angeles, captured by their own photographer.

But it was in the new year that matters came to a head. There were just three short months before the Duke and Duchess’s one-year review period was up and the Queen had no intention of letting anything slide.

Her Majesty led the formal discussions about the Sussexes’ future, but the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge were also involved. Certain exchanges were likely to have been tense. While Prince William and Prince Harry have been building bridges, their relationship is not what it was.

Just weeks earlier, the Duke of Sussex had illustrated how important his military links were to him in documents lodged with the High Court as part of legal action against the Mail on Sunday.

The Duke argued that his reputation was “substantially” dependent on them, and said he was “particularly frustrated and saddened” by the false claim he had failed to maintain contact with the Royal Marines.

But when it came to negotiations with his grandmother, the Duke knew he was fighting a losing battle.

Online Editors