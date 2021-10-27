| 14.9°C Dublin

Queen’s celebration could be ‘tainted by Andrew sex case’

Prince Andrew. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Expand

Prince Andrew. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Hannah Furness

Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee faces being tainted by Prince Andrew’s sexual assault court case after the US court set a date for sworn evidence to be submitted just weeks after the celebration.

A judge in America has ruled that depositions in the civil case against Andrew must be completed by July 14, after the 70 years celebration on the first weekend of June.

The date dashes any hopes in the royal family that he may have cleared his name by then.

He will be asked to testify under oath, although a source said this could be done outside of the court, in a private hearing in Britain.

