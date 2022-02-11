Queen was with Prince Charles just two days before his positive Covid test

Queen Elizabeth spent time with Prince Charles two days before he tested positive for Covid, it has emerged, as Buckingham Palace refused to confirm whether she had taken a test.

The queen (95) saw Charles “recently”, a royal source confirmed, but is currently displaying no virus symptoms.

Mother and son were at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, after the queen returned from Sandringham following her Accession Day message marking her 70 years on the throne.

Charles tested positive yesterday morning, compelling him to pull out of a visit to Winchester at the last minute.

He sent a message to crowds in the Hampshire city who were awaiting his arrival to unveil the statue of Licoricia of Winchester, telling them he was “deeply disappointed”.

It is the second time Charles, who is 73 and triple-jabbed, has contracted the virus.

The queen is not known to have had Covid before, spending the pandemic lockdown in a bubble with her closest aides. Last night, Buckingham Palace declined to say whether she had tested for the virus after being made aware of the prince’s status, citing her privacy.

Charles’s wife Camilla, who tested negative and continued with her day of public engagements, said her husband was finding his second dose of Covid “a bit tiresome”.

It is understood Charles showed a positive result after a routine test, rather than displaying any symptoms. In recent days, he has met with hundreds of members of the public, as well as public figures including Keir Starmer and Adm Antony Radakin.

He attended a dinner for the Professional Teaching Institute, saw an exhibition at the National Gallery, and attended a British Asian Trust evening reception alongside guests including Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor.

He undertook an investiture at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, speaking to dozens of recipients, and is believed to have joined the queen in her apartments after the ceremony. He usually greets her with both a kiss on the hand and a kiss on the cheek. A spokesman for Charles said he would be following government guidance.

He will have to cancel public engagement for at least five days.

While Charles and Camilla were together on Tuesday evening, it is believed that they will now choose to stay apart from one another to allow the Duchess to continue with her programme while in full health.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)