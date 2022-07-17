‘Queen wanted Meghan to reconcile with father’

Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games in April. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Meghan Markle rejected a suggestion by the Queen and Prince Charles that she fly to the US to reconcile with her father, an author has claimed.

Tom Bower, a biographer who wrote Revenge, a book about the Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claimed Charles — and possibly the UK monarch — were “irritated” by Meghan’s failure to make peace with Thomas Markle.

In an extract published last night in The Sunday Times, Bower claims two months after the couple were married in May 2018, they came under pressure to resolve the rift.

Mr Markle did not attend the wedding after it was revealed he had been working with a paparazzi agency to sell photographs of Harry and Meghan before the ceremony. He made several television appearances in which he criticised the conduct of his daughter and the royal family.

According to Bower, the Charles “berated” his son and questioned Meghan’s refusal to see her father. Harry told his father his wife did not want to call Mr Markle as she suspected his phone “was (not) in his possession” and “his email account was compromised”, the book claims.

Bower writes: “Meghan’s excuses irritated Charles and perhaps also the queen. The monarch must have found it hard to believe that Meghan could not resolve her differences with Thomas Markle.”

The book also claims the queen and Charles joined the couple for a conference call during which they urged Meghan to fly to America for “a reconciliation”.

Bower writes: “Meghan rejected the suggestion... the call ended with both the senior royals perplexed.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment. Clarence House has been contacted for comment.

The duchess later said during the same visit “they fundamentally don’t understand”, referring to the palace, according to the book.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan did not respond to a request for comment.

