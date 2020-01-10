Queen takes charge and Charles ponders cutting off son's finances
Queen Elizabeth last night intervened in the row over the future role of Harry and Meghan as the couple faced a backlash over their plans.
Supported by Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen directed all four household teams "to work together at pace" to find "workable solutions" to the couple's desire to break free of the "Firm".
Her intervention came as sources in the royal households cast doubt on the Sussexes' plan to step back while retaining the trappings of their titles, including their annual slice of £5m (€5.9m) from the Duchy of Cornwall.
One source suggested Prince Charles could withhold the money or the couple could be asked to pay rent on Frogmore Cottage.
There was also concern about the couple's insistence they would continue to enjoy security from Scotland Yard protection officers.
Last night an insider questioned the couple's intentions to spend half their time in North America while retaining a taxpayer-funded royal residence in the UK.
"Everything is still being discussed," they said. "Nothing has been agreed. "It is a complete hybrid arrangement between being funded by the public and a private role that has to be developed. This will take a lot of thinking about."
At the queen's request, a series of crisis meetings were scheduled, the first of which took place yesterday. Last night, royal insiders accused the Sussexes of trying to "bounce" the queen into agreeing their new role.
Sources described the queen as "hurt" and "disappointed". Prince Charles was also last night reportedly "worried about his son".
Irish Independent