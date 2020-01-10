Queen takes charge and Charles ponders cutting off son's finances

Queen Elizabeth last night intervened in the row over the future role of Harry and Meghan as the couple faced a backlash over their plans.

Supported by Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen directed all four household teams "to work together at pace" to find "workable solutions" to the couple's desire to break free of the "Firm".

Her intervention came as sources in the royal households cast doubt on the Sussexes' plan to step back while retaining the trappings of their titles, including their annual slice of £5m (€5.9m) from the Duchy of Cornwall.

One source suggested Prince Charles could withhold the money or the couple could be asked to pay rent on Frogmore Cottage.

