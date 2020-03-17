Queen should re-instate the order of St Patrick to celebrate Anglo-Irish relationship, says UK MP

The dormant Order of St Patrick, a British order of chivalry which has not been awarded since 1936, should be reinstated as a sign of Anglo-Irish reconciliation, amBritish MP has said.

The Most Illustrious Order of Saint Patrick, which bestows the rank of Knight (KP), was regularly awarded for more than a century before the creation of the Irish Free State in 1922.

During a Commons debate to mark St Patrick's Day, DUP Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called for the Queen start awarding the order again as a symbol of the strides the UK and Ireland have made towards reconciliation.

The adjournment debate was led by DUP MP Jim Shannon, a veteran of the short debates at the end of the parliamentary day who is well known for often being one of the only MPs to stay behind for the discussion which often runs late into the night.

In a mark of his notoriety, and in a moment of light relief after more than two hours of debate on the economic impact of Covid-19, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "Before I put the question, can I suggest to all members this is their opportunity actually to intervene on Jim Shannon."

Mr Shannon got up to speak but was immediately intervened upon by DUP colleague Gregory Campbell. He went on to take interventions from 13 other MPs during the half an hour-long debate.

During the debate, Sir Jeffrey said: "Would he agree with me that Her Majesty The Queen has played a very important role in recent years in promoting reconciliation between the British and Irish peoples.

"And that there is a former order known as the order of St Patrick which was once awarded in recognition of the contribution that men and women make to relationships within our islands.

"Would it not be appropriate for her majesty to consider reinstating that order?"

The current system is made up of six orders of chivalry and four orders of merit, while the Order of St Patrick remains dormant.

The Order of St Patrick was created in 1783 by George III and it was last awarded by Edward VIII in 1936.

Mr Shannon said: "I'm happy to claim this man as my patron saint, and let's be honest how could I do otherwise?

"I'm blessed to live in the most wonderful constituency of Strangford - in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - and the fingerprints of St Patrick can be seen throughout and all over it."

Mr Shannon explained that he believes the story of St Patrick's life encapsulates all four nations of the United Kingdom.

Online Editors