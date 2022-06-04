Queen ‘meets Lilibet for first time’ as Harry and Meghan reunite with monarch

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Queen Elizabeth has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London this weekend with their two children for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the queen on Thursday.

The supposed meeting occurred ahead of Lilibet’s first birthday today.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Friday, Scobie said: “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see photographs from. From what I’m told, we shouldn’t expect anything.

“Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the queen and of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it.

“They’ve been held back by a pandemic. Of course the times that Harry has been here it’s just been by himself for quite sombre occasions. And so this really was the first time.”

Scobie continued: “Of course we know the queen went back to Windsor Castle yesterday, the couple went back to Windsor as well where they’re staying at Frogmore Cottage.

“So that would have been the first moment or the first chance for her to meet her namesake.”

Scobie added that the couple are keen to be as “low-profile as possible” during the trip to the UK.

“I spoke with people close to the couple...who said that they want to be as low-profile as possible during this trip.

“It’s almost hard to believe, but I think yesterday Trooping the Colour was a great example. We didn’t really catch sight of them on TV cameras.”

The Sussexes attended the thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

The queen, however, missed the service after experiencing “discomfort” during Thursday’s events.

It is believed she experienced episodic mobility issues during the daytime events.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Meanwhile the royal family has wished Lilibet a happy birthday as she turns one today.

Lilibet, born at 11.40am on Friday June 4 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of the her great-grandmother.

The royal family Twitter account posted a balloon emoji and the message: "Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!"

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, also posted birthday messages on Twitter.

Elsewhere, Meghan's hairdresser George Northwood posted pictures on Instagram of her and Harry.

He wrote: "So nostalgic and wonderful to be reunited Harry, Meghan and their family in the UK.

"Archie has grown to be the cutest, well-mannered little boy and Lilibet is just beautiful" (sic)

Lilibet, the queen's family nickname, was first used when Princess Elizabeth was just a toddler and unable to pronounce her own name properly.

Her grandfather, King George V, would affectionately call her Lilibet, imitating her own attempts to say Elizabeth. The nickname stuck and she became Lilibet to her family from then on.

One-year-old Lilibet, known as Lili, has the middle name Diana, which was chosen in memory of her late grandmother.

Neither Lilibet, nor her older brother three-year-old Archie, have been seen in public at any of the Jubilee celebrations so far.

With the monarch not travelling to Epsom racecourse for the Derby on Saturday, it could be the perfect opportunity for the royal family to gather to celebrate the Christening of Lilibet at Windsor Castle on the child's first birthday.



