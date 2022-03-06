Queen ‘makes permanent move to Windsor Castle’

Queen Elizabeth will not return to Buckingham Palace and will live permanently at Windsor Castle, it has been reported.

The 95-year-old British monarch moved into her “weekend residence” at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and there are no plans for her to return to Buckingham Palace full-time.

She will still make day trips to the central London palace, it is understood.

According to the Sunday Times, Buckingham Palace is midway through a ten year refurbishment and it is not practical for the Queen to return there.

A source said: “The reservicing does not end until 2027. While ongoing, it is not really a place to stay long-term.”

Hugo Vickers, a royal author and deputy lord lieutenant of Berkshire, who knows the Queen, said: “Windsor is the place she loves. She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense.”

The Queen has lived at Buckingham Palace for most of her 70-year reign but is said to prefer Windsor Castle, the last home she shared with Prince Philip.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are set to be the next royals to take up residence at Buckingham Palace.

The Prince of Wales is said to prefer his London residence Clarence House but accepts that Buckingham Palace should remain “monarchy HQ”.

The Queen was back at work last week after returning from light duties following a Covid-19 diagnosis.

It came after a health scare last autumn when she pulled out of attending the Cop26 climate change summit, the Festival of Remembrance and then the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service due to a sprained back.

She also missed the Church of England’s General Synod. Queen Elizabeth now regularly uses a walking stick.

