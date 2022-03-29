Britain's Prince Charles and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall lead the royal family out of Westminster Abbey after attending a service of thanksgiving for late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in London, Britain, March 29, 2022. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS

Queen gives show of support to Andrew as she says emotional farewell to Philip

The Queen gave a show of support to her disgraced son Prince Andrew today as she paid a poignant farewell to her husband Prince Philip.

The Duke of York, often dubbed his mother’s “favourite son”, escorted her as they travelled by car from Windsor to the Thanksgiving Service at Westminster Abbey.

It was his first public appearance since he paid a £7 million settlement to Virginia Giuffre earlier this month to drop the civil sex assault case brought against him in the US.

It is understood there was a family discussion yesterday about Andrew’s involvement but the Queen was said to be “insistent” that she wanted him to accompany her.

The duke, 62, was effectively retired off in disgrace in January on the orders of the future kings, his brother the Prince of Wales and nephew Prince William.

But it is understood that the Queen insisted he ride with her and act as her supporter for the service. Andrew also had a front row seat in the Abbey, sitting close to his other siblings.

The 95-year-old monarch, making her first major public appearance in nearly six months, had been determined to attend the Service of Thanksgiving to her “strength and stay” at the Abbey where they were married on November 20, 1947.

The Queen was the last to arrive for the 11.30am memorial service, ending speculation about whether she would be strong enough to make the 22-mile journey from Windsor Castle.

Almost the entire family supported her at the Abbey, led by Prince Charles who dressed in a lounge suit rather than military uniform. He was joined by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in a lounge suit and day dress, were accompanied by their eldest son, Prince George, and daughter Princess Charlotte.

Prince Harry, who decided to stay at his home in California with his wife Meghan and their two children, was the only absentee among senior royals.

The family mourners were joined by more than 30 foreign royals, the duke’s family and friends, and 500 representatives from charities and organisations of which he was patron. About 1,800 people were expected to attend the service.

The commemoration of the life of the Duke of Edinburgh — the longest serving royal consort in history — comes almost a year after his death, aged 99, in April 2021.

The Queen has been actively involved in the plans for today’s service conducted by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster. Tuesday’s sombre pageantry was in stark contrast to Prince Philip’s low key funeral at Windsor Castle that only 30 mourners could attend due to Covid restrictions and at which the Queen had to sit alone.

The service incorporated some elements planned for the funeral including Gold Award holders from The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme and representatives from UK Cadet Force Associations lining the entry routes into the Abbey.

It paid tribute to Philip’s contribution to public life and steadfast support for the more than 700 charitable organisations with which he was associated throughout his life.

In the address, the Dean of Windsor The Right Reverend David Conner, said the prince — who was known for his sometimes prickly personality — would have hated to be painted as a “plaster saint” without “the usual human foibles and failings”.

Reflecting his patriotism, the flowers at the service were in shades of red, white and blue.

The Queen had been forced to cancel a series of official engagements over the last two months, most recently pulling out of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back.

Also at the service were members of the royal family including Andrew’s children Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as the Princess Royal, the Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Senior European royals attending included the King and Queen of the Belgians, the Queen of Denmark, the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, the Prince of Monaco, the King and Queen of the Netherlands and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the King and Queen of Spain, and the King and Queen of Sweden.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, were also present.

